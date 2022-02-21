Petersburg mom encourages parents to check formula after finding 16 cans part of FDA recall

Petersburg, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is urging families with infants to check their powdered formula after the Food and Drug Administration recalled specific batches that may have caused four infant infections across the nation.

While raising a child can be difficult for some, this recall just adds another layer of challenges parents are facing when it comes to picking up baby formula off the shelf.

A Petersburg mother who wanted to remain anonymous says after raising two kids the third time around has been the most challenging.

“It’s definitely been the hardest, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” the mom said. “With a shortage with baby formula ‚and then again now when you do get some it’s being recalled.”

The mother tells us after finally finding a formula for her four-month-old daughter she saw the FDA had recalled certain kinds of formula on NBC12.

She then decided to check her cans on Similac’s website where she learned all of her formula supply had been recalled.

“The first can I checked came back recalled,” the mom said. “The next can I checked recalled and we went through all 16 of our cans and every single one of them was on the recall list.”

Similac (including Advance, Total Comfort, Spit Up, and Sensitive), Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas should be disposed of if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; and

The expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.

The mom tells NBC12 she will now be sending each can back to Similac for a refund.

She says luckily for her she was able to order the liquid form of the powder but she feels this will add even more of a challenge for parents when it comes to finding the formula.

“Because again you have this shortage going on and now that the powder is recalled,” the mom said. “You know of course your people are going to the liquid form of it and now that’s going to be even harder to find.”

Formulas can also be checked by lot number here to see if they are included in the recall.

Any products that don’t have any of the information listed do not need to be thrown away.

The FDA is currently investigating complaints of four infant illnesses in three states, none in Virginia. According to the FDA, the diseases have led to hospitalizations and may have caused one death.

Some of those formulas are under SNAP and WIC benefits in Virginia.

According to a Facebook post, Virginia WIC is expected to release more information on how to exchange the formula later this week.

