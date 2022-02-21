Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Richmond Police cracked down on an organized attempt to “take over the city” by hundreds of drivers from outside the area.

Police say the cars were trying to converge in various parking lots and locations throughout the city with the intention of engaging in illegal activities including reckless driving, impromptu shows of burnouts and doughnuts, blocking intersections, and posing a threat to public safety.

Around 300 cars converged in the city at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and met up at various locations throughout the evening.

According to police, as one location was cleared out, participants then fled to the next location only to be met by RPD officers again.

Officers diffused six meet-up locations in total - ending at 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

Forty-five summons were issued for offenses including:

Reckless driving

Illegal tint

Expired registration

Trespassing

No proof of insurance

Disregarding a red light

Improper display of license plates

Defective equipment

Failure to have vehicle inspected

Improper exhaust system

Failure to wear a seatbelt

No valid operator’s license

RPD arrested Richard C. Shreve, Jr. and charged him with felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and illegal window tint. Shreve’s car was impounded.

Richard C. Shreve, Jr. (Richmond Police Department)

“Our message is clear and simple, we will not tolerate this activity on the streets of Richmond and we will strictly enforce the law when it comes to potentially endangering the lives of others”, said Gerald Smith, Richmond Chief of Police. “I’m proud of how our officers stopped efforts to wreak havoc on the city of Richmond, they prevented what could have been a very tragic event.”

