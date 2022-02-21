Sentara Home Health and Hospice Camp Lighthouse to help children deal with grief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Grief can be difficult to navigate, especially for children. Sentara Home Health and Hospice is hoping to help by bringing their Camp Lighthouse to Harrisonburg. It is an opportunity for children, who are experiencing the loss of a loved one, to receive support from trained professionals.

“We really felt in a remote area like Harrisonburg where there isn’t anything like this offer and there is less availability for grief counseling and the counseling lists are very long in this area even to get children in to see someone. We felt that this is a really great opportunity for them to have some sort of relief of what they have suffered through here in the Valley,” Chrissie Taylor with Sentara said.

School aged children from 5-17 years old are encouraged to participate. There will be games, crafts music therapy, small discussions and much more.

“The focus is on the experience of the child and the focus is helping the person who is the caregiver, the person who is left with them to take care of them after the loss,” Taylor explained. “To help them but with better techniques and ways to help a grieving child.”

Parents, guardians and family members are able stay during the day. The camp is available to children in the community at no cost.

“There will be volunteers from the community as well. They will all have to go through a training to become a Lighthouse keeper to be a part of the program,” Taylor added. “We have also invited and are going to continue to invite, several organizations who want to volunteer their time for this date. Just for set up, break down, monitoring children where they need to be, what they need to do because we are hoping for a large turnout.”

Sign-ups are open now. You can find more information by clicking here or calling 540-564-5757.

