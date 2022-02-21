Advertisement

Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office deems Rask Florist fire, other recent fires accidental

Rask Florist in Staunton sustained extensive damage.
Rask Florist in Staunton sustained extensive damage.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded its investigations of the cause and origin of multiple structure fires in the city since February 1, 2022.

Fire investigators have spent several days and numerous hours digging the scenes and looking into any and all possible causes of these fires. Below are the causes of recent fires:

  1. Rask Florist: The cause is deemed accidental but the exact cause could not be determined due to the damage done by the fire.
  2. 831 Paul Street: The cause is deemed accidental due to a failure in the home’s electrical wiring.
  3. 1104 West Beverley Street: The cause is deemed accidental due to a failure in the home’s electrical wiring in the kitchen area.
  4. 1415 Ashby Street: The cause is deemed accidental due to discarded smoking materials on the front porch.

