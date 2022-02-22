Augusta County Sheriff on “Justice for Khaleesi” press conference

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people gathered Tuesday in Charlottesville to discuss the Augusta County sheriff’s response to the disappearance of a three-year-old first reported in September.

Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation into Khaleesi’s disappearance is ongoing. Throughout the investigation, Smith said he’s been very tight-lipped because he doesn’t want to threaten the integrity of the case.

He said charges have been placed on both Candi Royer and Travis Brown, who, authorities say, had custody of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the time of her disappearance.

The group, “Justice for Khaleesi,” demands federal involvement in the investigation.

“There is absolutely no coverup from the sheriff’s office.. The state police and the FBI have been involved in this case since it first was opened from this office,” Smith said.

Smith also said any help from other departments is welcome. Smith said he won’t comment on specific allegations made during the press conference.

Royer and Brown are in custody in the Valley, and they have both had preliminary hearings. That hearing allowed the court to determine whether a crime was committed and whether the two were involved.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said at the end of March, the two will face a grand jury.

If the grand jury chooses to indict, they will get a trial date.

