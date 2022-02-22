Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff on “Justice for Khaleesi” press conference

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people gathered Tuesday in Charlottesville to discuss the Augusta County sheriff’s response to the disappearance of a three-year-old first reported in September.

Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation into Khaleesi’s disappearance is ongoing. Throughout the investigation, Smith said he’s been very tight-lipped because he doesn’t want to threaten the integrity of the case.

He said charges have been placed on both Candi Royer and Travis Brown, who, authorities say, had custody of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the time of her disappearance.

The group, “Justice for Khaleesi,” demands federal involvement in the investigation.

“There is absolutely no coverup from the sheriff’s office.. The state police and the FBI have been involved in this case since it first was opened from this office,” Smith said.

Smith also said any help from other departments is welcome. Smith said he won’t comment on specific allegations made during the press conference.

Royer and Brown are in custody in the Valley, and they have both had preliminary hearings. That hearing allowed the court to determine whether a crime was committed and whether the two were involved.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said at the end of March, the two will face a grand jury.

If the grand jury chooses to indict, they will get a trial date.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Virginia State Police, one person was transported to the hospital with minor...
One transported after crash on Rt. 33 in Rockingham County near Swift Run
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
People living in nearby communities continue to fight against a proposed housing development...
Neighbors continue to rally against proposed Lucy Drive development
The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Youngkin extends Virginia’s emergency order, helping hospitals through omicron surge

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
COVID numbers slowly fall statewide
JMU celebrates annual Giving Day
JMU celebrates annual Giving Day
Evening Forecast 2-22-22
Evening Forecast 2-22-22
WHSV Farm File
Farmer bankruptcies down in 2021, American Farm Bureau reports