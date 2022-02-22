Bridgewater men’s basketball defeats Eastern Mennonite in ODAC Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, Bridgewater powered past Eastern Mennonite 85-74 in the first round of the ODAC Tournament.

The Eagles improve to 10-15 while the Royals fall to 10-14 on the season. Eagles sophomore Zach Hatter had 33 points, including 7-for-9 three-pointers. Freshman Shod Smith added 22 points for Bridgewater.

The Eagles outrebounded the Royals 41 to 30 while Bridgewater had 15 points off 16 turnovers from Eastern Mennonite. The Eagles shot 83% (15-18) from the free throw line while the Royals only shot 58% (7-12).

Eastern Mennonite advances to the ODAC Quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. The Eagles travel to the Salem Civic Center on Thursday, where they face top seed Randolph-Macon.

