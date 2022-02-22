COVID numbers slowly fall statewide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New COVID cases continue to decline throughout Virginia. Recently, numbers have leveled off in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

“Numbers are still falling statewide,” Dr. Colin Green, acting State Health Commissioner said. “I noticed in Central Shenandoah they kind of leveled off a bit in the last three or four days but for the most part statewide the numbers are still falling.”

Dr. Green said the daily case numbers are down 85% or more from the peak that occurred in the middle of January.

Now that mask restrictions have been lightened throughout the state, Dr. Green believes there may be a re-evaluation of how we use the term high transmission area.

“I think there’s gonna be some re-looking of the definition of high transmission,” Dr. Green said. “Maybe not look quite so much at case counts as serious outcomes counts because if somebody catches a disease and their symptoms are just an upper respiratory infection and nothing more I’m not sure why we’re counting all those cases.”

Dr. Green still believes strongly in natural immunity and immunizations.

“I think one of the things we’re gonna be seeing a re-evaluation in is counting people who have gotten COVID and gotten over it having some credit for having some immune response based on that,” Dr. Green said.

Another sigh of relief is that hospitalizations in Virginia have begun to fall.

“Those are down to less than half of what they were at the peak,” Dr. Green said. “The actual hospital census numbers, in other words, the number of heads in beds and it appears that the death count is falling too which is obviously what counts the most.”

