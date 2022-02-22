Advertisement

Crash closes Rt. 33 in Rockingham County near Swift Run

A crash on Monday night led to Route 33 being closed in the area of Beldor Road in Rockingham...
A crash on Monday night led to Route 33 being closed in the area of Beldor Road in Rockingham County.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on Monday night led to Route 33 being closed in the area of Beldor Road in Rockingham County.

According to VDOT’s 511, all lanes of Route 33 are closed in the area near Swift Run.

No word yet on any injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to those experiencing homelessness.
Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to the homeless
VAIL's Arctic Dip
Valley Associates for Independent Living hosts annual Arctic Dip
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen...
Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers
On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
Neighbors look to help daughter of Harrisonburg man killed by fire

Latest News

Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition holds Peace Vigil
Harrisonburg group holds peace vigils against war
Evening Forecast 2-21-22
Evening Forecast 2-21-22
Valley travel agent, airport report increased demand as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease
Valley travel agent, airport report increased demand as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease
Local group holds peace vigils against war
Harrisonburg group holds peace vigils against war