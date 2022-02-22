Advertisement

Farmer bankruptcies down in 2021, American Farm Bureau reports

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The country is seeing fewer family farm bankruptcies than in recent years, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau.

Local farmers said they are able to sell their products for more, but other prices are going up, too. The American Farm Bureau said in 2020, there was a near-record number of farm bankruptcies.

In 2021, that number was down by about half. On top of that, last year was the first time in 10 years that there were fewer than 300 filings.

“While we are getting more for our products, and that’s always a helpful situation, farmers are still going to have to be very careful about what they spend on the input side with fertilizer and feed,” said Augusta County Farm Bureau President Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore said he thinks income will continue to increase, which is good news for local farmers.

“Just because commodity prices have gone higher, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still challenges for farmers. We’ve seen on the income side our prices get higher, but we’ve also seen those expenses greatly increase, especially when you talk about fertilizer,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Virginia State Police, one person was transported to the hospital with minor...
One transported after crash on Rt. 33 in Rockingham County near Swift Run
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
People living in nearby communities continue to fight against a proposed housing development...
Neighbors continue to rally against proposed Lucy Drive development
The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Youngkin extends Virginia’s emergency order, helping hospitals through omicron surge

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
COVID numbers slowly fall statewide
Khaleesi Cuthriell
Augusta County Sheriff on “Justice for Khaleesi” press conference
JMU celebrates annual Giving Day
JMU celebrates annual Giving Day
Evening Forecast 2-22-22
Evening Forecast 2-22-22