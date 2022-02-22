Advertisement

JMU celebrates annual Giving Day

By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2016, James Madison University has held an annual fundraiser called JMU Giving Day, a 24-hour online fundraiser that offers the JMU community a chance to give back.

At the Atlantic Union Bank Center Tuesday, volunteers were in attendance to help collect donations over the phone while monitoring donations coming in online.

All donations made Tuesday help support key fundraising priorities across campus, including different programs and clubs.

“JMU Giving Day is a really important event for us and the JMU community to raise important funds for our current students and faculty and staff here to help make the Madison experience happen,” said Gretchen Armentrout, director of advancement gifts and records.

Giving Day will continue all the way up until midnight. If you would like to donate or check in on the progress made, visit their website here.

