THE JOURNEY 2022: Founders of RISE reflect on work in the community

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - RISE is a Waynesboro-based social justice organization that aims to uplift the Black community.

Founders Sharon Fitz and Chanda McGuffin did not know each other very long before creating the organization, but both say it is what they were called to do.

“It is about rising up through, through and above the challenges. Black excellence again. Having that hope and using your voice. Being able to speak truth to power and speak truth to just your regular people,” Fitz said.

In 2018, Sharon Fitz and Chanda McGuffin embarked on a journey to strengthen and educate the community around them and beyond through a social justice organization focused on uplifting the Black community.

“I don’t think people really realize the magnitude of where RISE is,” McGuffin said.

After school, summer school, anti-racism book club, an all-Black library, corporate training, conferences, civic engagement and campaign training are just a few initiatives of both the organization and its nonprofit foundation.

“Nothing ever got in front of the vision, the promise or the calling. That is one thing that we have always been 100 percent sure of. We were called to do this together in the way that we have done it. At this time,” Fitz said.

Whether it be cultivating diversity in literature.

“We knew we wanted a library. We knew it embodied our mission to give voice and hope back to the Black community,” McGuffin said in a 2020 interview.

Or denouncing hate when KKK flyers show up around town.

“We have to keep giving the opportunity for people to come together and talk and express our concerns,” Fitz told WHSV in 2019.

Calling for federal investigations following two officer-involved shootings.

“We’re not saying that people aren’t guilty of whatever crime they’re being stopped for or they’re being arrested for. We are saying that they must be treated with dignity and respect. They are human beings and they have to have their day in court,” McGuffin explained over Zoom in 2021.

Fitz says it is important to show up for the community for difficult issues but it is just as important to educate the people outside of the community as well.

“We need to be able to have conversations with those who have never thought about it because it is not a problem for them, so it is not a problem. Or those who actually have different notions about it,” she explained.

That doesn’t mean they need to change everyone’s mind.

“If it is ten people or it is a hundred. It is the quality of the impact at that moment. We’ve made soldiers. We’ve made soldiers out of these moments,” McGuffin added.

Fitz and McGuffin say the organization has several events in the works for this year, including their Women’s Summit happening May 2022. Each event brings them closer to their mission to change the narrative and support the Black community.

“Once we get more and more people under RISE’s direction, having the important conversations that need to be had, making the changes that we seek, it is going to change the whole trajectory of this community,” McGuffin said.

You can find more information on RISE by clicking here. Learn more about their nonprofit foundation here.

