On & off rain showers Tuesday

**A reminder that spring wildfire season has already started in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

TUESDAY: Our first system arrives Tuesday as scattered showers will move into the area after 6/7 am. Temperatures will be pleasant as they rise into the 50s. Expect scattered showers on/off and perhaps even some steady rain throughout the morning into the early afternoon. By 3pm, rain will taper and only a spotty shower is expected for the late afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be mild as highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s a little later than usual, right around sunset. Still feeling very comfortable despite the clouds and a few showers but it will be breezy at times starting in the afternoon.

Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 60s. The second round of this first system will arrive after 8/9pm, delivering more scattered showers on and off. This will continue throughout the overnight as rain wraps up very early Wednesday. Temperatures only dropping a few degrees, into the low to mid 50s. About 0.25-0.5″ of rainfall with this first system, with the highest totals along the Allegheny Mountains. Breezy throughout much of the night.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will have wrapped up by sunrise as it will be a pleasant morning under cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day and absolutely beautiful. Breezy during the afternoon hours. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday!

A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s with some clouds. A cold front will pass through the area late in the afternoon and into the early evening hours which will drop temperatures quickly throughout the evening. Increasing clouds throughout the night with our next system arriving during the overnight. Rain showers arrive very late in the overnight and into Thursday morning after 4-6am. Becoming cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A cold rainy morning across the area with temperatures staying in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some areas in our higher elevations may see a period of freezing rain, depending on how fast the cold air arrives Wednesday night. Bottom line is to expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. We likely will see a lull in activity in the late afternoon. The second round of showers will pass through Thursday night as it will be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A few showers before 10am and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. With the rain departing, totals are expected to be in the 0.5-1″ rain which is a decent rain. A mix of sun and clouds for much of the day as temperatures make a brief rebound. Pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another cold front passes through the area Friday. More clouds overnight as temperatures take a tumble once again. Becoming very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures stay chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day cold with temperatures rising into the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll keep some clouds throughout the day as it will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

