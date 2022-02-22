Police: 5-year-old girl killed in UTV accident

DISPUTANTA, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-year-old girl has died following a UTV accident in Disputanta on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.

Officers said the UTV was traveling on the residence’s driveway when it veered off the left side, striking a ditch line. The child was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.