Police: 5-year-old girl killed in UTV accident

Police lights
Police lights(3TV/CBS 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DISPUTANTA, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-year-old girl has died following a UTV accident in Disputanta on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.

Officers said the UTV was traveling on the residence’s driveway when it veered off the left side, striking a ditch line. The child was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

