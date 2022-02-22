VDOT begins bridge replacement project near Mount Jackson

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation contracted crews began work on a major bridge replacement project on Route 11 in Shenandoah County.

Crews will build a new bridge across the North Fork of the Shenandoah River just south of Mount Jackson.

“This is a project that’s been in the schedule for several years,” said Ken Slack, communications specialist for the VDOT Staunton District. “This is a bridge that dates back to 1933, so we’re talking about something that’s served for the better part of a century.”

“We have a vigorous maintenance program that gets as many good years out of these structures as we possibly can but there does come a time as it has with this bridge where it’s reaching the end of its service life and it’s time for a complete replacement,” Slack said.

During most stages of the project, Route 11 will be open to two lanes of traffic using the existing bridge. Throughout construction, motorists should be alert for traffic-lane shifts and a work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour.

The new bridge will be built just east of the existing structure and Route 11 will be adjusted accordingly. It will feature a number of upgrades over the current bridge.

“The new bridge will be considerably wider. It’s going to be 38-feet wide instead of 24,” Slack said. “That extra width is going to allow nice wide shoulders on both sides of the road. If you’ve ever driven through that structure, the existing one, you know that it’s very tight going through there. There’s almost no shoulder on either side of the road,” said Slack.

The bridge will include an 11-foot shoulder on the west side and a five-foot shoulder on the east side.

The way the bridge is built will also be slightly different.

“It will have just one pier in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River instead of two and that will improve the hydraulics, the flow of the river a little bit,” said Slack.

The project has a contract completion date of August 25th, 2023 at which point crews will dismantle the old bridge.

Once the new bridge is complete, the Town of Mount Jackson hopes to build a sidewalk extending all the way from the town to the bridge.

Town Manager Neil Showalter said the project would cost an estimated $215,000 so the town will apply for a grant from VDOT.

