Virginia Legislature passes bill extending cocktails to-go

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Legislature passed HB 426, a bill to extend cocktails to-go until July 1, 2024, in an effort to support hospitality businesses struggling to cope with the harsh economic impacts of COVID-19. The bill, passed Tuesday, now heads to Governor Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

“Virginia businesses and consumers are one step closer to enjoying cocktails to-go for an additional two years,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Not only does this measure provide increased convenience for consumers, but it also gives bars and restaurants a stable source of revenue as they work to recover from the pandemic. We are grateful the legislature acted to extend this consumer- and business-friendly measure and are hopeful the governor will sign this bill quickly.”

18 states, including West Virginia and the District of Columbia, have passed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent. 14 other states passed legislation to allow cocktails to-go on a temporary basis.

