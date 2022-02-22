VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper A. West is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 10:27 a.m. at the intersection of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Gore Road.

VSP says a 2021 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Rte. 50 when it attempted a left turn onto Gore Road. As the Dodge crossed over the eastbound lanes of Rte. 50 it reportedly collided with an eastbound 2002 Ford Ranger. The impact caused the Dodge to collide with a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was stopped at a stop sign on Gore Road.

The driver of the Dodge, 33-year-old Donald A. Killian of Parkville, Md., was uninjured in the crash. Killian was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old male of Mathias, WV., suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. VSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, 64-year-old Carla M. Simmons, of Mathias, WV, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old male of Gore, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Killian was charged with reckless driving. VSP continues to investigate the crash.

