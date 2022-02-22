WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a suspect involved in an alleged burglary.

It happened Feb. 9 in the overnight hours at La Sabrosita, 401 N. Poplar Avenue.

WPD responded to the reported burglary discovered by an employee at La Sabrosita. Investigators determined an unidentified male subject entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Officer Duh with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6676 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Waynesboro PD asks for help identifying alleged burglary suspect (Waynesboro Police Department | WHSV)

