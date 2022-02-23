Crimora man dies after crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Crimora man died after a crash in Augusta County on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Virginia State Police said Silver Madison, 80, died at the hospital after the van he was driving collided into a car driven by a man from Stuarts Draft on Feb. 19th.

The crash happened at the intersection of routes 254 and 640.

According to police, Madison and an 80-year-old woman in his van were transported to the hospital. The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

