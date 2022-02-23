Harrisonburg City Council votes to approve Lucy Drive development

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Late Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg City Council voted to approve a controversial 80-unit apartment development on Lucy Drive after a lengthy meeting and public hearing.

The council voted 4-1 in favor of the project on the condition that the developer include both a six-foot tale opaque fence and a 10-foot buffer with trees or other plants installed on the southern boundary of the property. Councilman George Hirschmann was the lone vote against the project.

During the over four-hour meeting, the council heard a presentation from city planner Adam Fletcher breaking down the proposed 80-unit Simms Pointe development. After a lengthy discussion, the council heard from the developer and began the public comment period.

The proposal is intended to provide affordable apartment units to working families and individuals. It has drawn strong opposition from people in surrounding neighbors who have expressed concerns about its density and the increases in traffic and congestion it would bring to the area.

During the discussion prior to the public hearing, Mayor Deanna Reed stressed the need to provide affordable housing options across the city.

“Harrisonburg is a great place to live but people can not afford to live here and that is unfortunate because we’ve got a great community and we got great schools,” said Reed.

Reed pointed to the fact that most of the city’s affordable housing is in its Northeast Neighborhood.

During the hour and a half long public comment period, a number of people called into the meeting urging the council to deny the proposal.

“I have no problem with affordable housing what I have a problem with is a three-story building going in my backyard!” said Sue Newman, a neighboring resident who called into the meeting.

More than 20 people called into the meeting, almost all of whom expressed similar sentiments against the development.

Also during the meeting on Tuesday night, the council unanimously voted to end the local emergency due to COVID-19 and will return to in-person meetings beginning with their next meeting on March 8th.

