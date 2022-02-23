New Amazon warehouse expected to bring 500 jobs to the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Amazon will launch a new fulfillment center in Augusta County and leaders expect it to bring 500 new jobs to the area, state officials announced in a news release.

The warehouse is set to be one million square feet. Employees in the new facility will package and ship things like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

Delegate John Avoli (R), who represents Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, is excited to see the new addition to the Shenandoah Valley.

“It’s a godsend for the area, obviously, and it speaks volumes about the work ethic of our community here, greater Staunton, Augusta county and Waynesboro,” said Avoli.

The center will join two new delivery stations in Waynesboro and Louisa. Avoli said he’s eager to see what will come to the Valley next.

“I remember back in the early 90s when Best Buy came in. I was mayor of city at the time. After that, Target comes in. After that, Walmart. It just perpetuates one after another,” Avoli said.

State officials said in a release the center should open in Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.