Nice afternoon Wednesday! Then rain and cooler temperatures return

**A reminder that spring wildfire season has already started in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and absolutely beautiful. Plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds very late in the afternoon. Breezy during the afternoon hours. A cold front will be passing through the area, so there will be a range in temperatures. Our West Virginia locations will only rise into the low to mid 60s, while the Valley hits the mid to upper 60s.

A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s with a few clouds. A cold front will continue to make its way through the area which will drop temperatures quickly into the evening. Increasing clouds throughout the night as our next system approaches. Holding off on the rain overnight. Becoming cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers arrive after sunrise as we will have a cold morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Areas north of US 33 above 2,000 feet will see light sleet and freezing rain at times. While a cold rain is expected for the rest of us, if cold air is only slightly more present, don’t be surprised if we see some sleet mixing in but temperatures should stay a few degrees above freezing. It will remain cold with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day. Roads will be very slick at elevations above 2,000 feet, especially on bridges and overpasses. Some lull in activity after noon.

Rain showers will begin to increase in coverage around 5/6pm during the evening commute as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s. Again, sleet may mix in with the rain. Sleet and freezing rain still for areas north of US 33 above 2,000 feet. Rainfall totals with this system generally 0.25-0.5″ with isolated spots up to 1″ towards the Allegheny Mountains. A glaze of ice for areas north of US 33 above 2,000 feet. Roads staying very slick above 2,000 feet especially on bridges and overpasses. Areas in West Virginia may rise into the 40s overnight as warm air returns. Precipitation tapers Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A few showers before noon and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. After rain departs, we will begin to clear out with more sunshine arriving in the afternoon. Temperatures make a brief rebound. Pleasant for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Turning windy in the afternoon with winds sustained out of the west at 10-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley, 35-40 mph across West Virginia. Another cold front passes through the area Friday. More clouds overnight as temperatures take a tumble once again. Becoming very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: More clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Keeping the clouds around with some sun and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day cold with temperatures rising into the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. A dry cold front passing. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Another chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Increasing clouds overnight and turning very cold again with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and chilly with highs around 40. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

