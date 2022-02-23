Advertisement

Nickel breaks VHSL all-time scoring mark

Tyler Nickel is the new VHSL scoring king.
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is the new VHSL scoring king.

The East Rockingham senior forward scored 37 points Tuesday night in a 60-51 victory for the Eagles over Strasburg in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B Tournament. With a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter, Nickel passed Mac McClung (Gate City) for the No. 1 spot on the VHSL boys basketball all-time scoring list with 2,802 career points.

Nickel, who has already signed to play at the University of North Carolina, would make two free throws late in the game to extend his career total to 2,804 points.

East Rockingham is scheduled to host Madison County Friday night in the semifinals of the Region 2B Tournament. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in Elkton.

