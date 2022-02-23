Page County to provide tax exemption for surviving spouses of first responders killed in line of duty

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County will begin providing tax relief to the spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a real estate tax exemption for the surviving spouses of police officers, firefighters, as well as EMS and rescue personnel who die in the line of duty.

The county commissioner of revenue says it’s a way to give back to first responders who risk their lives every day.

“Their families also have a big sacrifice knowing that every day and I just feel like this is just an opportunity to help those, and give them some comfort that they would know they’d have peace of mind if something happened to them that their families would be helped out,” said Rebecca Smith, Page County Commissioner of the Revenue.

The exemption is back-dated by the Code of Virginia, so it can apply to anyone who has lost a spouse in the line of duty since January 1st, 2017.

The exemption will only apply if a surviving spouse remains in their home owned within the county and does not remarry.

The current real estate tax rate in Page County is $0.73 per $100 of assessed home value, Smith says based on the average home price in the county the exemption could save surviving spouse around $1,800 a year.

The exemption comes almost one year since the death of Stanley police officer Nick Winum who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

‘It happened to be that the public hearing falls the week of the anniversary of officer Winum’s death, and this is such a tragedy for our community and I feel like with the exemption happening this week it’s an honor and tribute to him and his family,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.