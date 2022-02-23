Staunton’s Scott Garber named Virginia Fire Chief of the Year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley fire chief was recognized by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin during the 2021 Governor’s Fire Service Awards on Wednesday.

R. Scott Garber from the City of Staunton Fire & Rescue was named Virginia Fire Chief of the Year.

The Governor’s Fire Service Awards honor excellence in Virginia’s fire services and are facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in collaboration with the Virginia Fire Services Board.

“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding fire service professionals,” said Governor Youngkin. “I’m so grateful to Virginia’s fire service personnel for risking their lives every day to protect us. I’m proud to honor and thank Virginia’s first responders and support staff for their dedication to the Commonwealth.”

Garber was recognized for his support of the Firefighters for Literacy program that was developed by the department in 2019.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, “Chief Garber has demonstrated for many years how greatly he cares for the community that he serves. He has continued his support of the Firefighters for Literacy program that was developed by the department in 2019. Chief Garber enables the department to interact and form pivotal relationships with the community. Leadership and inspiring confidence are common themes with Chief Garber. He has not only dedicated his time to the department, but also to educating others around the Commonwealth, as he instructs more than 20 classes each year around the state. He goes above and beyond to advocate for members of the department and works tirelessly to ensure that staffing needs are met. Colleagues say they know Chief Garber has the entire department’s best interest at heart and that is something they all benefit from.”

Garber has served in the City of Staunton’s Fire & Rescue Department since 1995.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.