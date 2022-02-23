Valley officials weigh in on potential grocery tax repeal

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Before his election, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised to eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax. Many state officials say we might soon see it go.

“It’s not your imagination. Consumer prices are going up, and to make matters worse Virginia is only one of 13 states to tax groceries,” Youngkin said in a campaign ad in 2021.

Youngkin said the plan removes some financial burden on Virginians, but it’s something localities are keeping an eye on.

“We receive a portion of that as revenue back to the locality from the state,” said Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp.

Right now, Virginians pay 2.5% in grocery tax. One percent goes back to the locality and the other 1.5% goes to the state.

For Waynesboro, that’s about $800,000 a year. For Staunton, it’s about $1 million annually.

“Much like the car tax, they send revenue to the locality replacing a portion that revenue. I would note, not the full volume of car tax collections,” said Hamp.

The House and the Senate have different proposals to make the change.

“The legislation that came out of the House proposes to eradicate the complete 2.5% on the tax, so there would be 0% tax on groceries moving forward,” said Staunton’s Commissioner of Revenue, Maggie Ragon.

Senators are looking at legislation that leaves some of the tax in place for localities.

“The bill that came out of the senate proposes doing away with the 1.5% that goes to the state but leaving the 1% that comes to the localities to leave the revenues to the localities whole,” said Ragon.

While some lawmakers are looking forward to eradicating the tax, others have voiced concerns about the impact the legislation may have on localities, schools and other tax-funded projects.

