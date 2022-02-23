Advertisement

VDOT crews cleaning up from overnight tractor trailer fire on I-64

Motorists can expect delays near MM 97.6 EB, as the east right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
Vehicle fire on I-64, Augusta County
(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT crews are working to clean up after an overnight vehicle fire on I-64. According to VDOT, this incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. at mile marker 97.6 in Augusta County. Motorists can expect delays during the morning commute, as the east right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.

This incident is ongoing, be sure to check 511.virginia.org for the latest road conditions.

