Victim of Buena Vista assault dies; man arrested for murder

Tony Conner mugshot
Tony Conner mugshot(Rockbridge County jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of another man in Buena Vista Tuesday, according to Buena Vista Police.

Tony Conner is being held in the Rockbridge County jail for Murder in the second degree, malicious assault and violation of a protective order.

The name of the victim has not been released; nor has information about cause of death or circumstances of the assault.

Buena Vista Police were called to the home on Longhollow Road about 8:15 Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Conner was arrested at the scene of the assault.

