Virginia Senate Democrats kill slew of GOP voting bills

Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia State Capitol.((Source: Capital News Service))
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a broad range of Republican-sponsored voting reform measures.

Among the bills voted down Tuesday were several measures that would have reinstated a requirement to present a photo ID before casting a ballot.

The committee also killed proposals that would have moved up the deadline for returning an absentee ballot, ended same-day voter registration and shorted the early voting period.

The same Senate committee also advanced a campaign finance reform measure that would tighten up record retention requirements and implement reviews of campaign committee financial records by the Department of Elections.

