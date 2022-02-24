Cold rain with sleet/freezing rain mixing in Thursday

**A reminder that spring wildfire season has already started in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A winter weather advisory has been issued until 10 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s during the morning as our next system arrives by daybreak. We will start out with a cold light rain for most of us with some sleet mixing in. Above 2,000 feet is where most precipitation will be in sleet/freezing rain form. Roads will remain wet across much of the area as roads will have to cool a lot from Wednesday. In areas above 2,000 feet, temperatures will be at or just below freezing so we may see some eventual light icing by the late morning in our higher elevations.

By around 12/1pm, precipitation begins to taper some. We will still have light activity in the area but it will be more isolated. Temperatures across the area remaining in the low to mid 30s, with light rain and sleet at times for most of us. Areas above 2,000 feet sticking to light sleet or freezing rain with temperatures hovering at or just below freezing.

The next round comes in by about 6pm in the evening. This is when we will see the worst of the precipitation. Temperatures staying steady in the low to mid 30s. Staying mostly rain for most of the area but if it is only slightly cooler, there may be areas of freezing rain. Roads should just stay wet for much of us even into the night but light icing may occur on bridges and overpasses. Above 2,000 feet, we will have freezing rain as roads will likely turn very slick in those areas. This will continue throughout the overnight as temperatures begin to rise some. By daybreak, most, if not all, areas will return to light rain with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Most of the area will end up with potentially a light glaze of ice especially on elevated surfaces, while areas above 2,000 feet could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

FRIDAY: A few showers before noon and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Total rainfall from this system will range from 0.25-0.5″ with isolated areas up to 1″ towards the Alleghenies. After rain departs, we will begin to clear out with more sunshine arriving in the afternoon. Temperatures make a brief rebound. Pleasant for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Turning windy in the afternoon with winds sustained out of the west at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley, 35-40 mph across West Virginia. Another cold front passes through the area Friday.

Temperatures will turn chilly early Friday evening with as they will slip into the 40s and winds subsiding. We will build more clouds in throughout the night as temperatures turn very cold. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: More clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. We will keep some clouds into the afternoon as it will be chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day chilly with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. We’ll keep a few clouds around during the day but keeping plenty of sunshine around. A dry cold front passing. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Adding more sunshine throughout the day. Increasing clouds overnight and turning very cold again with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Keeping a mix of sun and clouds for the day and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds overnight and turning cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

