Hershey’s Stuarts Draft union decision put to vote

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some employees at the Stuarts Draft Hershey’s plant are advocating for union representation.

They say they hope to make changes to how employees are treated. However, throughout Stuarts Draft, there are signs opposing the union.

Ballots were planned to go out on Thursday, so employees have a chance to vote if they want to join the union. The ballots will be counted in late March.

A Hershey spokesperson said they’re committed to being an employer of choice.

“While we respect our team members’ right to make an educated decision on whether they want to be represented by a third-party like a union, we believe the insertion of a union would be counter-productive and undermine the open and collaborative environment that has allowed the Stuarts Draft plant to thrive for 40 years,” said company spokesperson Jeff Beckman.

He said they continue to focus on employee flexibility, work balance and needed resources.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest.

