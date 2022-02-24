JMU baseball cruises past George Mason in home opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team defeated George Mason Wednesday afternoon.

The Dukes dominated the Patriots, 14-0, in the first home game of the season for JMU. James Madison racked up 14 hits and drew 10 walks in the victory while the Dukes’ pitching staff limited George Mason to just two hits.

JMU is scheduled to host Fairleigh Dickinson Friday at 3 p.m. in game one of a three-game series between the teams in Harrisonburg.

Notable JMU Performances - vs. George Mason (2/23)

Chase DeLauter: 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB

Travis Reifsnider: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R

Fenwick Trimble: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Kyle Novak: 2-5, RBI, 2 R, BB

Carson Bell: 2-3, 3B, RBI, R

Liam McDonnell: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 K, BB

Ryan Murphy: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.