JMU drops final CAA road game at Towson

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night.

JMU lost at Towson, 84-65, in what was the Dukes’ final CAA road tilt as James Madison prepares to move to the Sun Belt Conference in July.

Terrence Edwards scored a team-high 17 points for JMU while Jalen Hodge and Julien Wooden each added 10 points apiece for the Dukes. Charles Thompson poured in 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Towson. Cam Holden also registered a double-double for the Tigers with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. chipped in 21 points.

James Madison falls to 15-13 overall (6-11 CAA). The Dukes and Tigers are scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg in what will be the final game of the season for JMU. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

