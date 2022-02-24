Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Ryan Bosserman

WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Ryan Bosserman (Staunton)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ryan Bosserman is a star senior at Staunton High School.

“I’ve worked really hard for my entire life. I’ve always had a dream of being a college athlete but I never knew I would go Division I,” said Bosserman.

Bosserman is the state champion in the triple jump and 400 meter relay. This fall, he will be competing for George Mason University.

“It’s a big step because I’m going to be on my own in college,” he said. “As a three-sport athlete, I’ve always had a balance between sports and school.”

This year, Bosserman also balanced the responsibility of coaching his teammates on the track.

“Sometimes, Ryan has to be the coach. He will gladly teach anything. Everyone wants to be part of his journey,” said indoor track coach Marc Rosson.

Bosserman joined the track team as a sophomore, and was immediately drawn to the camaraderie on the Staunton team.

“You work by yourself but also rely on support from teammates and coaches. I get down on myself in track because it’s a personal sport; if you don’t perform well, it’s on you,” he added.

Bosserman sets high expectations for himself in the classroom as well. He boasts a 4.1 GPA, and plans to study engineering at George Mason.

“Ryan is a very good problem solver,” said math department chair Liz Keller. “He’s not afraid of facing challenges, especially in upper level mathematics.”

This spring, Bosserman will be looking for more personal records on the track as he leads the Storm in his final season at Staunton High School.

