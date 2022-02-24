Advertisement

Rep. Ben Cline responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Congressman Ben Cline who represents most of the Shenandoah Valley issued a statement on Thursday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I stand with the American people in our solidarity against Russian aggression, and we pray for peace in Ukraine. As the president addresses the Nation this afternoon, he must impose all diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin to send a strong and clear message to Russia and our enemies that an attack on a sovereign country will be met with swift and devastating consequences. Additionally, while sanctions and suspensions of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a good start, the President should announce a full cancelation of U.S. support for this ill-advised project.”

