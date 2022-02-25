Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPLG) - One person was killed and several others were hurt after a car drove into outdoor diners in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police believe an elderly woman was trying to parallel park her Bentley but accidentally accelerated instead. The car struck several outdoor tables at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.

Seven injured diners were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around the Shenandoah Valley, law enforcement continues to deal with problems related to...
Law enforcement continues to have problems with ECOs
Drone shot where the warehouse will soon stand (WHSV)
New Amazon warehouse expected to bring 500 jobs to the Valley
In the vicinity of the ramp from and to I-81N on US-11 near Broadway, motorists can expect...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ramp from and to I-81N open after crash
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia lawmakers have reacted to Russian President Vladimir...
Gov. Youngkin, other Virginia lawmakers respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Crimora man dies after crash in Augusta County

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Police: Officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
Virginia State Police investigating Augusta County motorcycle crash
Gov. Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin releases interim report on divisive policies and programs