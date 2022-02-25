Advertisement

Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Sean Penn is working on a documentary in Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and attended news conferences.

The office of the president says Penn came to Kyiv to tell the world the truth about what’s happening.

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.

Vice Media Group confirmed the project but wouldn’t say if Penn was involved.

In November, the actor spent time in Ukraine, meeting with troops as tensions rose with Russia.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around the Shenandoah Valley, law enforcement continues to deal with problems related to...
Law enforcement continues to have problems with ECOs
Drone shot where the warehouse will soon stand (WHSV)
New Amazon warehouse expected to bring 500 jobs to the Valley
In the vicinity of the ramp from and to I-81N on US-11 near Broadway, motorists can expect...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ramp from and to I-81N open after crash
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia lawmakers have reacted to Russian President Vladimir...
Gov. Youngkin, other Virginia lawmakers respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Crimora man dies after crash in Augusta County

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Police: Officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
Virginia State Police investigating Augusta County motorcycle crash
Gov. Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin releases interim report on divisive policies and programs