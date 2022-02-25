Gov. Youngkin releases interim report on divisive policies and programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin released an interim report Friday compiled by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. The interim report identifies and addresses inherently divisive concepts that have been recommended by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

The interim report lists rescinded policies and programs that promote what is referred to as discriminatory and divisive concepts, like critical race theory, as directed by Executive Order One.

The governor issued the following statement on the interim report:

“All Virginia students should have the opportunity to receive an excellent education that teaches all history including the good and the bad, prioritizes academic excellence, and fosters equal opportunities for all students. Our Virginia students should not be taught to discriminate on the basis of sex, skin color, or religion and VDOE policies should certainly not recommend such concepts,” said Governor Youngkin. “There is much work to be done, but I am encouraged that Superintendent Balow is proactively reviewing policies and practices around the Commonwealth. This is the first step in improving Virginia’s education system, restoring high academic expectations, equipping our future generation to be career or college ready, and providing equal opportunities for all Virginia students. As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and look forward to signing the largest education budget in Virginia’s history.”

The interim report can be found here. Consistent with Executive Order One, the Superintendent of Public Instruction will provide a 90 report to Governor Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.