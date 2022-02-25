Advertisement

Harrisonburg restaurant benefits from cocktails to-go extension

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Virginia Legislature passed a bill extending the cocktails to-go law through July 2024. The bill is intended to support businesses that have faced economic struggles due to the pandemic.

Offering cocktails to go has boosted sales for local businesses throughout the past two years.

Best known for their margaritas, Magnolia’s Taco and Tequila Bar in downtown Harrisonburg has felt the positive impacts of this bill because it gives customers the option to eat at their favorite restaurant in the comfort of their own homes.

”Actually a lot of people usually, at least... we get 10 take-out orders at least five of them have margaritas to go with them,” Nick Frady, bartender and manager at Magnolia’s said. “So yeah definitely a lot of people like taking margaritas home.”

Many places in downtown Harrisonburg like Magnolia’s have smaller spaces to serve people, meaning smaller capacities, so this allows customers to still get their favorite food and drinks without having to wait for a table.

”We usually get packed here too so a lot of people have to take online orders and take them home and everybody loves our Magnolia margaritas as well so it’s a win-win for us,” Frady said.

Frady said offering this option has increased sales tremendously at Magnolia’s.

