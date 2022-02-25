Locals affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine has left many, including Russian natives, wondering “why?”

This is hitting close to home for some in Harrisonburg as well.

Employees of International Food, located on Baxter Drive, say they have family members still in Russia.

“My question comes down to what and why,” Max Volokitkin, an employee at International Food, said. “For me, I was born and raised in Russia, and to me, it’s almost ... I’m ashamed to be a Russian because of what they’re doing.”

People are hiding out in their homes and in places like the subway. They can’t go anywhere because all of their cards have been shut down, so they can’t access any money.

“A girl at the store who works here, she says that her relatives live there,” Karina Savulyak, an employee at International Food, said. “They can’t get money, ‘all our money is on the card and we can’t get it back,’ so were all worried about all of them and what’s going on.”

The most confusing part for many natives to understand is why they are fighting with someone they consider friends.

“I don’t understand why this war is coming if we’re all friends,” Savulyak said. “It’s not like we have a separation that ‘I don’t like you’ and ‘I don’t like you’ we’re literally all friends together, so this war it’s like really sad.”

They also have families who are intertwined with Russian and Ukrainian natives, and many locals have left their families behind.

“My mom, she’s from Kazakhstan her grandparents were actually from Ukraine,” Volokitkin said. “Then my dad’s side of the family, they’re from Russia and we live here now so it still affects us.”

One thing they are thankful for is that the Russian people are taking a stand against their government and letting them know they do not approve of this.

“Actors, a lot of Russian comedians, a lot of Russian... say, highly popular people in the country are coming out and protesting against this war as well,” Volokitkin said. “They are canceling their concerts because of this as well, so it’s good to see that, you know, people on the Russian side are against this war just as much as people are against it here in the U.S.”

The best way to help those who are living this back in Russia and Ukraine, Volokitkin said, is to keep a united front locally, not get involved in the conflicts and stay open to one another.

They have even come together at church, where the nationalities that attend are intermixed, to pray for Ukraine.

”Even though we’re all mixed together and we’re trying to help each other, comfort each other,”Savulyak said. “Everyone is sad because they still have lots of families there and so we’re just supporting each other even though we’re from different places.”

