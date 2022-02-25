Many WIC-eligible baby formulas pulled from shelves in recall

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Parents who use WIC, or Special Supplemental Assistance for Women, Infants and Children, receive federal aid to buy things like baby food and formula.

“In Virginia, our contract is with Abbott, so our main products that our participants receive for the infants that do take formula are typically the Similac products,” said Virginia’s WIC Program Director Megan Nason.

The only formula available to parents in most cases on WIC in the commonwealth is Abbott, and that includes Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

The state is stepping in to bridge this gap created by the recall.

The FDA reported they’re investigating four complaints of illness and one death that is believed to be linked to the recall.

“The first issue was figuring out what to do with participants who had the actual recalled product in hand that they’d already purchased with their WIC benefits and what they could do with it,” said Nason.

Nason said parents who bought the recalled product had to get a refund and new formula, but they had to work through WIC participants and the stores.

“Stores are on board now, and able to give gift cards and things like that so that participants can then buy products that aren’t on the recall list,” she said.

For now, parents are going to be able to buy products not usually WIC-eligible with the benefits.

“We got approval for some waivers in place that we’re allowed to offer some products outside of the Similac products. So, we are working to switch over participants so they’re able to redeem other products,” she said.

Nason said Abbott is the main brand they work with; however WIC participants are able to get prescriptions for exempt products.

Nason said they’re also working on getting that information out to local offices. She said you can go online to to go to Similac’s website, or Abbott’s to see if a product you have has been recalled.

If you haven’t been able to return the product to the store, contact your local WIC office.

Nason and the FDA specify that only powder Abbott products are recalled, so if you have liquid products, they won’t be affected by the recall.

