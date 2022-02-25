Advertisement

Pets can boost your brain power, study shows

Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - All dog people, cat people, or even if you’ve got a ferret, a fish or a red-eyed crocodile skink, you’re in luck.

Having a pet bestie could boost your brain power, CNN reported.

A new study shows it could delay memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline, especially verbal memory, like memorizing a list of words. For example, remembering all the crazy nicknames you come up with for your pet.

Now, you can’t just get a fish and think you’ll be like Russell Crowe in “A Beautiful Mind.” The study’s authors say you’ve got to have a pet pal for five years or more.

The big question of course is, why does having a pet help?

The study provides no clear answer, but previous studies have shown the negative impact of stress on the brain. And pets can help you cut back on stress, even when cleaning up after them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around the Shenandoah Valley, law enforcement continues to deal with problems related to...
Law enforcement continues to have problems with ECOs
Drone shot where the warehouse will soon stand (WHSV)
New Amazon warehouse expected to bring 500 jobs to the Valley
In the vicinity of the ramp from and to I-81N on US-11 near Broadway, motorists can expect...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ramp from and to I-81N open after crash
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia lawmakers have reacted to Russian President Vladimir...
Gov. Youngkin, other Virginia lawmakers respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Crimora man dies after crash in Augusta County

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Police: Officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
Virginia State Police investigating Augusta County motorcycle crash
Gov. Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin releases interim report on divisive policies and programs