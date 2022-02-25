Shelter owners meet to discuss staffing, pay

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders from Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro met Friday, Feb. 25 to talk about the future of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County Administrator; Leslie Beauregard, Staunton City Manager; and Michael Hamp, Waynesboro City Manager, make up the board for SVASC, and met to discuss many topics of interest. Shelter advocates, volunteers and staff joined the meeting.

Beginning July 1, Augusta County will take fiscal responsibility of the shelter from Waynesboro, Fitzgerald said.

The shelter’s last director left in August, and the board has searched for one since. Friday, they announced changes to the pay for staffing. The director’s salary will be raised to nearly $57,000, and other staff members will also get a raise.

“We would like to get the job advertised the first of next week, so that we can get applications in and sort of get the first step started in building the new organization with the director,” said Fitzgerald.

The advertisement for the position will go out next week, and Fitzgerald suggested they take two to three weeks to review candidates.

There were some topics that will be brought up in future meetings, including an advisory board, as requested by shelter advocates, and a decision on whether or not the shelter will have a vet on staff.

“As we start to build it and we get a director on board, we can work through these things a step at a time. We need to take these things a step at a time and work our way through it,” Fitzgerald said.

Many shelter advocates voiced their support for the board, with many voicing support for the decisions made. The owners will meet again March 15 at 2 p.m.

