Third round of P-EBT benefits announced for eligible W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

Since 2020, P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance support for West Virginia children.

“This third round of benefits is going to pour another $82 million into West Virginia for our children,” Gov. Justice said. “Our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia, and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I’m really happy to announce this and very appreciative of everyone who made this possible.”

During his remarks Friday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said that households will receive a letter from the DHHR about their students’ P-EBT benefits.

“The ongoing pandemic has provided uncertain times in our schools and we’re hopeful that these payments will assist families in keeping children nourished and ready to learn,” Sec. Crouch said.

The P-EBT program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR will roll out these benefits in April 2022 and apply them retroactively to the beginning of the school year. Families with eligible students can expect to receive a single issuance for the Fall 2021 term and two additional payments for the Spring 2022 term.

Not all children in West Virginia will qualify for PEBT. These rules are determined by Congress and the USDA.

School Year 2021-22 benefits will be MUCH LOWER than what was issued last year. This is because schools have mainly returned to in-person learning.

For each issuance – if your student didn’t have any COVID-19 absences/quarantines or experienced any classroom, school, or county closures due to COVID-19 – then it is possible for your student’s balance to be $0 for that issuance period.

P-EBT for the 2021-22 school year will follow these federal eligibility rules:

Students must be enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program.

Students must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals or attend a school where everyone eats school meals for free due to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

Students cannot receive benefits for days they are in-person at school.

Benefits will be retroactive. This means they will be issued for a time period that has already passed. Benefits will be grouped in 3 time periods:

Fall 2021 August or September* through December 2021 *Some schools started in August, others didn’t start until September

Spring 2022 (batch 1) January – March 2022

Spring 2022 (batch 2)April – May 2022

Benefits are calculated at a rate of $7.10 per school day for each eligible student that is unable to access school meals as a result of school closures or a student’s inability to attend due to COVID-19. West Virginia uses individual student and school eligibility data as maintained and reported by the West Virginia Education Information System to determine eligibility and benefit levels for students.

For more information on how eligible student benefits will be calculated in school year 2021-2022 click here >>>

