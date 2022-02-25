Virginia State Police investigating Augusta County motorcycle crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:49 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in the 300 block of Fort Defiance Rd. in Augusta County.

At this time, one person has been transported for treatment of injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.