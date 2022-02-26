Charlottesville Civil Rights Tour to take off in June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four years after their first trip down south, Charlottesville community members are getting ready to head back for a learning tour.

“We’re starting out this trip where we left off the last time,” said Jalane Schmidt, the director of The Memory Project. “We’re starting in Alabama this time and going further south, into Louisiana, into Mississippi, and then ending in in Tennessee.”

Schmidt, along with Andrea Douglas from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, is getting ready to lead the group on a trip that will expand on the knowledge gained on the first go-around.

“I feel that by moving our bodies through time and space together, experiencing events and places together, that’s the best way to learn -- in community,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the bus will have reserved spots and scholarships for low-income community members, plus spots reserved for teachers whose travel costs could be covered by donors.

“It’s really important to have people to have an honest account [of our history],” she said. “And what better way than to go to the actual places, where these events took place and talk to actual people?”

Schmidt said the trip will make a stop at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where the group will speak with activists who marched with Civil Rights icons Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lewis.

If you want to register, sponsor a participant, or apply for a scholarship, click here.

