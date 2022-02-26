Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on Thursday
Does the U.S. have an obligation to protect Ukraine?
Virginia State Police investigating Augusta County motorcycle crash
Officials investigate vehicle crash into deck
Officials investigate vehicle crash at Water St. Parking Deck
File Graphic
Luray woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
(Source: Gray News)
Police: Officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack at a subway station. (Courtesy: NYPD...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.
$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large