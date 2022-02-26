Harrisonburg non-profits partner to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two Harrisonburg non-profits are teaming up to provide aid to people fleeing Ukraine in wake of the Russian invasion. New Creation and Village to Village have been in touch with their partners in Moldova, which borders Ukraine.

On Friday, the two non-profits launched a fundraiser aiming to provide more funds for their partners in Moldova to help those fleeing Ukraine.

“They’re not used to having refugees coming in because they’re a small country, so they are trying to feed them, they’re trying to find temporary housing for them. [It is] a lot of it is moms and children because a lot of the others are staying there to fight,” said Heidi Dove, director of Village to Village.

Village to Village is a nonprofit that helps refugees arriving in the area and also provides resources on the ground to people and communities in need in countries like Moldova.

“What Village to Village does is go in to try to make small villages self-sufficient, so that’s different in every country that we’re in, but in Moldova, there’s a lot of trauma care that has to be done. We’ve done trauma care training with them, we’ve done after school programming with them, and we also host a camp for students,” said Dove.

New Creation is a non-profit store in Harrisonburg that counteracts sex trafficking across the globe and offers survivor-made goods. New Creation’s partner in Moldova is a non-profit that seeks to keep vulnerable women from being trafficked, but is now trying to do what it can to help Ukrainian refugees.

“They’re not necessarily ready to help resettle and meet the crisis of refugees, but they’re trying to figure it out. The biggest needs are housing, medical attention, and food and so that’s where we’re hoping some of our funding can help,” said Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, owner of New Creation.

Village to Village says the Harrisonburg community has been very generous toward refugees coming to the area and hopes people will help support those now fleeing to Moldova.

“The generosity for the people coming in here is huge in this area and it really looks the same in Moldova. The only difference is they don’t have the resources that we have, so any help that we can get [helps],” Dove said. “A meal in Moldova costs about $5, so even $5 is going to help a child or a mom have a meal for the day.”

New Creation says the level of generosity the people of Moldova are showing is impressive especially since they’re only a few hundred miles from the conflict.

“A lot will be known in two to three days and so I don’t think they really know what this means for them but what a beautiful thing when you’re in the middle of unknowns and uncertainties but you’re still putting somebody else’s needs above your own,” said Dorman-Andrew.

You can learn more and donate to the fundraiser here.

