Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Friday, February 25

Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, February 25.
Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, February 25.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, February 25.

Boys Basketball

Region 2B Tournament- Semifinals

(1) East Rockingham 74, (4) Madison County 54

-East Rockingham clinches berth in VHSL Class 2 state tournament

(2) Central 60, (3) Buckingham County 34

-Central clinches berth in VHSL Class 2 state tournament

VACA State Tournament - Semifinals

Grace Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 50

-Grace Christian will play Westover Christian for the VACA Boys State Championship Saturday at Timberlake Christian

Girls Basketball

Region 5D Tournament - Semifinals

Woodgrove 65, Harrisonburg 46

Region 1B Tournament - Championship

(4) Rappahannock County 38, (3) Buffalo Gap 30

-Both teams advance to the Class 1 state tournament

VACA State Tournament - Semifinals

Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40

Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59

-Grace Christian and Blue Ridge Christian will play for the VACA Girls State Championship Saturday at Timberlake Christian

WVSSAC Sectional Finals

Class AA - Region II, Section 1

Petersburg 55, Frankfort 48 (2-OT)

Class A - Region II, Section 2

Pendleton County 65, Tygarts Valley 29

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on Thursday
Does the U.S. have an obligation to protect Ukraine?
Virginia State Police investigating Augusta County motorcycle crash
Officials investigate vehicle crash into deck
Officials investigate vehicle crash at Water St. Parking Deck
File Graphic
Luray woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
(Source: Gray News)
Police: Officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun

Latest News

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday February 26
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, February 26
H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, February 25
H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, February 25
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, February 25
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, February 25
Results from JMU sporting events on Friday, February 25.
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, February 25