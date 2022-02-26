H.S. Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Friday, February 25
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, February 25.
Boys Basketball
Region 2B Tournament- Semifinals
(1) East Rockingham 74, (4) Madison County 54
-East Rockingham clinches berth in VHSL Class 2 state tournament
(2) Central 60, (3) Buckingham County 34
-Central clinches berth in VHSL Class 2 state tournament
VACA State Tournament - Semifinals
Grace Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 50
-Grace Christian will play Westover Christian for the VACA Boys State Championship Saturday at Timberlake Christian
Girls Basketball
Region 5D Tournament - Semifinals
Woodgrove 65, Harrisonburg 46
Region 1B Tournament - Championship
(4) Rappahannock County 38, (3) Buffalo Gap 30
-Both teams advance to the Class 1 state tournament
VACA State Tournament - Semifinals
Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40
Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59
-Grace Christian and Blue Ridge Christian will play for the VACA Girls State Championship Saturday at Timberlake Christian
WVSSAC Sectional Finals
Class AA - Region II, Section 1
Petersburg 55, Frankfort 48 (2-OT)
Class A - Region II, Section 2
Pendleton County 65, Tygarts Valley 29
