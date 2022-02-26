H.S. Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Friday, February 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, February 25.

Boys Basketball

Region 2B Tournament- Semifinals

(1) East Rockingham 74, (4) Madison County 54

-East Rockingham clinches berth in VHSL Class 2 state tournament

Extended Highlights: @EastRockHoops defeats Madison County for the fourth time this season to clinch a state berth and advance to the Region 2B Championship.



Tyler Nickel scores 41 points in the 74-54 victory

(2) Central 60, (3) Buckingham County 34

-Central clinches berth in VHSL Class 2 state tournament

VACA State Tournament - Semifinals

Grace Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 50

-Grace Christian will play Westover Christian for the VACA Boys State Championship Saturday at Timberlake Christian

Girls Basketball

Region 5D Tournament - Semifinals

Woodgrove 65, Harrisonburg 46

Region 1B Tournament - Championship

(4) Rappahannock County 38, (3) Buffalo Gap 30

-Both teams advance to the Class 1 state tournament

VACA State Tournament - Semifinals

Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40

Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59

-Grace Christian and Blue Ridge Christian will play for the VACA Girls State Championship Saturday at Timberlake Christian

WVSSAC Sectional Finals

Class AA - Region II, Section 1

Petersburg 55, Frankfort 48 (2-OT)

Class A - Region II, Section 2

Pendleton County 65, Tygarts Valley 29

