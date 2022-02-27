ABC pulls Russian liquor in solidarity with Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced over social media that they would be removing all Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves after Governor Glenn Youngkin called for ‘decisive action’ in support of Ukraine.

In a statement released Saturday, the governor said any state involvement with Russian goods and services would be put to an end. Virginia ABC took it upon themselves to do their part in breaking trade ties with the country.

In the spirit of Gov. Youngkin’s call for decisive action in support of Ukraine, Virginia ABC is removing 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands from our store shelves. Russian-themed brands not produced in Russia like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff will not be removed. — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) February 27, 2022

“It just made sense for us to pull these products that could be giving benefit to a country that was showing maximum aggression against another nation,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said.

Roughly $68,000 worth of inventory was pulled from the shelves Monday morning. Also, $9,500 worth of inventory at the distribution center will not be put up for sale.

As of now, they have identified seven Russian vodkas from their stores which include:

Beluga

Hammer & Sickle

Imperia

Mamont

Organika

Russian Standard

ZYR

“These products, as far as sales-wise, accounted for over a million dollars in sales in Fiscal Year 2021,” Virginia ABC Spokesperson Dawn Eischen said.

Any liquors with a Russian theme or moniker but not made or sourced in Russia like Stolichnaya or Smirnoff will still be available for purchase.

ABC is currently looking at the rest of its inventory to determine if other products have Russian origins.

Eischen says this provides an excellent opportunity to support local distilleries.

“We are encouraging customers to try a different brand. If your favorite brand of vodka is no longer available, there are plenty of vodkas in Virginia and vodkas around the country that are not Russian-sourced,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.