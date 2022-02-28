Virginia DMV now offering appointments, walk-ins Monday through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - DMVs across Virginia will expand its Customer Service Center to include both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday.

Here’s what you can expect before your next visit:

Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs) starting on March 2.

Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (CSC hours vary by location).

Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk-in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

DMV customers said they are looking forward to expanding walk-in days, pointing out that the limited schedule caused longer wait times, especially since appointments slots are sometimes tricky to find.

“I’m really excited about the fact that it’s going back to our regular lives,” Franchesca Battle said.

“I think appointments help the flow, but I think it also limits people’s ability to get in and do what they need to do because appointments are booked out for so long,” Alyssa Campana said.

Campana made the trip to the Richmond DMV to renew her license and registration.

“I waited for three and a half, four hours,” Campana said. “I was a walk-in because appointments are booked out for so long, and I didn’t want to get pulled over.”

Now that walk-in service will be offered six days a week, Campana hopes the lines will improve. However, she thinks the bigger problem lies with staffing.

“If they’re opening up to full walk-ins, I think that more people need to be open and willing to work here,” Campana said. “That’s the main problem that I was gathering is there’s so many people, and there’s not enough employees.”

Virginia DMV’s spokesperson Jessica Cowardin did not have any staffing figures to provide but hopes the move will ease frustrations for folks who need to come in on short notice.

“It’s going to be able to better balance our resources want to make sure that we’re offering the best of both worlds,” she said.

While DMV developed its appointment system to simplify the process, some prefer normal operations.

“I like walking in. It’s hectic trying to call and waiting on their high call volume and things of that nature. It can be a little frustrating,” Battle said.

“We’ve gone through several transitions of migrating services online, expanding our service options, and now we’re in a place we’re excited to be able to continue to offer both,” Cowardin said.

Cowardin also many people were not showing up to their appointments, so they’re hoping this change guarantees every slot does not go to waste.

Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke about the change.

“As Governor, I’m committed to getting the government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government,” Gov. Youngkin said. “Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”

To book an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.